AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 44,850 Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $170,437,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth about $882,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.31 on Monday. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

