AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 66,160 Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 14.64% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DRUG stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Bright Minds Biosciences Profile

Bright Minds Biosciences ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

