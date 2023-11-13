AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

