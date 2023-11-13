AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FirstCash by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,820,880 shares in the company, valued at $670,833,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 35,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $3,506,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,833,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

