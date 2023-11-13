AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,790 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.