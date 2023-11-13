AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $135,401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth $23,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 423,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.1 %

STNG opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.