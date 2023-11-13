AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 26,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,913 shares in the company, valued at $35,243,841.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 143,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $7,322,888.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,681.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,236,817. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3 %

ANF stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

