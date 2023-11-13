AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,790 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,426 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,068 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,844 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.6 %

TPR opened at $28.12 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

