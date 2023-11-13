AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 9,220 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 331.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,041,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Argus cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

