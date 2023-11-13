AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,131 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,904 shares of company stock worth $4,317,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

