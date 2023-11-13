AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Asana by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 237,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $1,729,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,962,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,235,779.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 237,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,147,762.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,898,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,222,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,196,113 shares of company stock valued at $77,932,183 and have sold 67,815 shares valued at $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

