AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 103,931 Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,931 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEEL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 69.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,622,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 26.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,068,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 159,295 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEEL shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Seelos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEEL opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

