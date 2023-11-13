AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 42,587 Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Enveric Biosciences worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

