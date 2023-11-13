AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

