AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $19.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $13.39 on Thursday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $687.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo acquired 36,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $424,592.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in AerSale by 225.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 51,589.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 713,487 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $8,519,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 529,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 409,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

