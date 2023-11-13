Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at Cormark

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.39.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$50.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$957.22 million, a PE ratio of -69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.68. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$38.76 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.95. The company had revenue of C$390.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$424.00 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.875 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

