AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 2,286 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Quest Diagnostics worth $64,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.30. The stock had a trading volume of 158,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

