AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $58,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

SHW stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

