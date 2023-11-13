AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $70,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.71. 175,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,280. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.80 and a 200 day moving average of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

