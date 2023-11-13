AGF Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,261 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $82,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,888 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,743,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,067,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,370,000 after purchasing an additional 645,031 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,880. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

