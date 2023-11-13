AGF Management Ltd. Has $111.36 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Waste Management worth $111,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $172.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,683. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

