AGF Management Ltd. Has $115.94 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,594 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 0.8% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $115,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LW traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,874. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

