AGF Management Ltd. Has $141.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $141,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,265,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,813. The company has a market cap of $305.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

