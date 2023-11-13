AGF Management Ltd. Has $154.01 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 116,582 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $154,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after buying an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,063. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

