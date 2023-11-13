AGF Management Ltd. Has $209.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 563,757 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.5% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $209,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. 159,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.