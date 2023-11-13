AGF Management Ltd. Has $58.33 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $403.60. The company had a trading volume of 973,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,042. The stock has a market cap of $322.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

