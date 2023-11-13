AGF Management Ltd. Has $84.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,106 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

