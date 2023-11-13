AGF Management Ltd. Has $92.18 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 513,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,718,000 after buying an additional 279,467 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,464,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $16.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $941.44. The company had a trading volume of 410,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $858.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $828.22. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $503.14 and a one year high of $958.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

