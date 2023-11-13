AGF Management Ltd. Has $99.35 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 775,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $99,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after buying an additional 4,127,554 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 8.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after acquiring an additional 274,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $294,133,000 after purchasing an additional 999,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 223,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

