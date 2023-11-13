AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $61,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.00. 554,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,804. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

