AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,774 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $65,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $793,008,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.43. 38,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

