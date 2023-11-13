AGF Management Ltd. Sells 237,514 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237,514 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $113,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. 1,040,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,336. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

