AGF Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of AECOM worth $72,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,898,308.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 159,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.