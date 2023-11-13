agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. Benchmark assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 808,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

