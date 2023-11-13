Aion One Day Volume Hits $628.82 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $628.82 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00145989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

