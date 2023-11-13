Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

