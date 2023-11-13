Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AD.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.56 and a 1-year high of C$18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

