Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.84 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

