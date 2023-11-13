Alesco Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

