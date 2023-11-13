Alesco Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 374.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

