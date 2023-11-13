Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.