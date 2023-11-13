Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43.

