Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

VGSH stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

