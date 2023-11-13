Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $223.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $267.60.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

