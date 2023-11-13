Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period.

GLTR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. 3,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,355. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40.

