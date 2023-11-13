Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,956.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 82,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3,037.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.34. 41,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,438. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $231.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.83.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.