Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 5.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 7.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $39,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 368,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,029,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS PSEP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,829 shares. The firm has a market cap of $524.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.