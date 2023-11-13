Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 34,555 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 185.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 4,918,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,791,148. The stock has a market cap of $162.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

