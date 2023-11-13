Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

