Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

